Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3523 E Milky Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3523 E Milky Way

3523 East Milky Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3523 East Milky Way Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Fully LOADED AND Well MAINTAINED 2356 SF home in the community of Lyon's Gate. LOCATED IN PRIME GILBERT LOCATION JUST A MILE OF THE LOOP 202 AND 5 MINUTES OF THE SAN TAN VILLAGE SHOPPING AREA. PROFESSIONALLY FINISHED TWO TONE PAINT INTERIOR. GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND UPGRADED SS KITCHEN APPLIANCES. Ceiling fans throughout. Downstairs is tile & laminate (No Carpet). Landscaped Front and Backyard. Enjoy Community pools, clubhouse, sports courts, miles of trails, many playgrounds and GREAT SCHOOLS within walking distance. Available on June 30th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 E Milky Way have any available units?
3523 E Milky Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 E Milky Way have?
Some of 3523 E Milky Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 E Milky Way currently offering any rent specials?
3523 E Milky Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 E Milky Way pet-friendly?
No, 3523 E Milky Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3523 E Milky Way offer parking?
Yes, 3523 E Milky Way offers parking.
Does 3523 E Milky Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 E Milky Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 E Milky Way have a pool?
Yes, 3523 E Milky Way has a pool.
Does 3523 E Milky Way have accessible units?
No, 3523 E Milky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 E Milky Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 E Milky Way has units with dishwashers.

