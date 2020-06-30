All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

3518 E Bartlett Dr

3518 East Bartlett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3518 East Bartlett Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This gorgeous 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath plus den home boasts a upgraded, open kitchen with double ovens, gas stove, pantry, island and high breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to family room. There is a half bath and den on the downstairs and the master and guest bedrooms are located upstairs. The home has lots of storage and the upstairs laundry room has a sink in it for convenience. The pool comes with a beautiful water feature and the low maintenance backyard has turf and low water trees. Pool service is included with rent.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 4njlc1l7pkvnjioa

(RLNE5836056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 E Bartlett Dr have any available units?
3518 E Bartlett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 E Bartlett Dr have?
Some of 3518 E Bartlett Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 E Bartlett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3518 E Bartlett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 E Bartlett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 E Bartlett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3518 E Bartlett Dr offer parking?
No, 3518 E Bartlett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3518 E Bartlett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3518 E Bartlett Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 E Bartlett Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3518 E Bartlett Dr has a pool.
Does 3518 E Bartlett Dr have accessible units?
No, 3518 E Bartlett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 E Bartlett Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 E Bartlett Dr has units with dishwashers.

