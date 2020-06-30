3518 E Bartlett Dr

Amenities
This gorgeous 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath plus den home boasts a upgraded, open kitchen with double ovens, gas stove, pantry, island and high breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to family room. There is a half bath and den on the downstairs and the master and guest bedrooms are located upstairs. The home has lots of storage and the upstairs laundry room has a sink in it for convenience. The pool comes with a beautiful water feature and the low maintenance backyard has turf and low water trees. Pool service is included with rent.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: 4njlc1l7pkvnjioa
(RLNE5836056)