3518 E Bartlett Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill

This gorgeous 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath plus den home boasts a upgraded, open kitchen with double ovens, gas stove, pantry, island and high breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to family room. There is a half bath and den on the downstairs and the master and guest bedrooms are located upstairs. The home has lots of storage and the upstairs laundry room has a sink in it for convenience. The pool comes with a beautiful water feature and the low maintenance backyard has turf and low water trees. Pool service is included with rent.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

unitId: 4njlc1l7pkvnjioa



(RLNE5836056)