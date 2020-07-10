All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3503 E Sheffield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3503 E Sheffield Rd
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3503 E Sheffield Rd

3503 East Sheffield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3503 East Sheffield Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09956c707e ---- This is an amazing remodeled home available for rent. New flooring, appliances and lighting throuhout the entire home. Very spacious and a lot of room for groups, entertaining and you wont believe the master bedroom. You dont want to miss out on this home!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5% Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 E Sheffield Rd have any available units?
3503 E Sheffield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 E Sheffield Rd have?
Some of 3503 E Sheffield Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 E Sheffield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3503 E Sheffield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 E Sheffield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 E Sheffield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3503 E Sheffield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3503 E Sheffield Rd offers parking.
Does 3503 E Sheffield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 E Sheffield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 E Sheffield Rd have a pool?
No, 3503 E Sheffield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3503 E Sheffield Rd have accessible units?
No, 3503 E Sheffield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 E Sheffield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 E Sheffield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College