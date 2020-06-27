3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING 4 bedroom 2 bath Gilbert home with POOL * Recently remodeled GOURMET Eat-in kitchen with pantry, REFRIGERATOR, B/I microwave, custom white tile full wall backsplash & upgraded cabinets * Living room/Dining room combo perfect for entertaining *Plantation shutters t/o * HUGE master suite featuring dual sinks, separate tub & shower, walk-in closet with mirrored doors * 6'' baseboard t/o * FULL hall bath with dual sinks * 4th bedroom currently being used as hair-salon (owner can cap sink off) * Upgraded wood-style floors t/o * Perfect back yard for entertaining complete with a covered patio & PLAY POOL, stamped concrete patio, curbing, mature landscaping & grass area * Elementary school is only a block away * Community park & playground * Don't miss this AMAZING home ... Owner will be vacating 9/1 * $40 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet (with owner approval)$2500 security deposit for qualified tenant