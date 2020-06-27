All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue

3478 East Fruitvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3478 East Fruitvale Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING 4 bedroom 2 bath Gilbert home with POOL * Recently remodeled GOURMET Eat-in kitchen with pantry, REFRIGERATOR, B/I microwave, custom white tile full wall backsplash & upgraded cabinets * Living room/Dining room combo perfect for entertaining *Plantation shutters t/o * HUGE master suite featuring dual sinks, separate tub & shower, walk-in closet with mirrored doors * 6'' baseboard t/o * FULL hall bath with dual sinks * 4th bedroom currently being used as hair-salon (owner can cap sink off) * Upgraded wood-style floors t/o * Perfect back yard for entertaining complete with a covered patio & PLAY POOL, stamped concrete patio, curbing, mature landscaping & grass area * Elementary school is only a block away * Community park & playground * Don't miss this AMAZING home ... Owner will be vacating 9/1 * $40 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet (with owner approval)$2500 security deposit for qualified tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue have any available units?
3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue have?
Some of 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3478 E FRUITVALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
