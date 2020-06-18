All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

3471 E KENT Avenue

3471 E Kent Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3471 E Kent Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Showing home this Sunday June 16 4-5 PM. Beautiful home in desirable Gilbert area close to 202 Frway, schools, shopping, restaurants, and walking Trails. Community features POOL, Playground, Basketball court,Greenbelts. HOA maintains your front yard. Split master bedroom with huge walking closet, his & her sinks, separate shower and jetted tub, Cer tile thru out, nice carpet in bedrms & great room. Kitchen boasts island, granite counters, black appls, staggered 42'' spice maple cabinets. New two tone paint thru out,gas Fireplace, laundry rm sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 E KENT Avenue have any available units?
3471 E KENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3471 E KENT Avenue have?
Some of 3471 E KENT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3471 E KENT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3471 E KENT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 E KENT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3471 E KENT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3471 E KENT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3471 E KENT Avenue offers parking.
Does 3471 E KENT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3471 E KENT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 E KENT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3471 E KENT Avenue has a pool.
Does 3471 E KENT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3471 E KENT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 E KENT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3471 E KENT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
