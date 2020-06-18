3471 E KENT Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Showing home this Sunday June 16 4-5 PM. Beautiful home in desirable Gilbert area close to 202 Frway, schools, shopping, restaurants, and walking Trails. Community features POOL, Playground, Basketball court,Greenbelts. HOA maintains your front yard. Split master bedroom with huge walking closet, his & her sinks, separate shower and jetted tub, Cer tile thru out, nice carpet in bedrms & great room. Kitchen boasts island, granite counters, black appls, staggered 42'' spice maple cabinets. New two tone paint thru out,gas Fireplace, laundry rm sink.