3464 E Wyatt Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bab4fb9027 ----
***Available Now***
*Single Level Ranch Style Home With Pool
.4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
. Features Open Floor Plan
. New Paint And Carpet
. Tile Through-out The Living Space And Carpet In Bedroom And Living room.
. Master Suite Has Huge Walk In Closet.
. 2 Car Garage With Storage Cabinets.
. Large Patio In The Backyard.
.Pool with Cleaning And Chemical Service (Weekly)
*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
*This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
*Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
*$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
*An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
*On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed.
* Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar.
*Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property.
*We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.
*Security Deposits:
? $1,295.00 Refundable
? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee
Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox. .