3464 E Wyatt Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bab4fb9027 ----

***Available Now***



*Single Level Ranch Style Home With Pool

.4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

. Features Open Floor Plan

. New Paint And Carpet

. Tile Through-out The Living Space And Carpet In Bedroom And Living room. And Carpet In Bedroom And Living

. Master Suite Has Huge Walk In Closet.

. 2 Car Garage With Storage Cabinets.

. Large Patio In The Backyard.

.Pool with Cleaning And Chemical Service (Weekly)



*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.

*This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.

*Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

*$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.

*An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.

*On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed.

* Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar.

*Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property.

*We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.



*Security Deposits:

? $1,295.00 Refundable

? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee



Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox. .