All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3464 E Wyatt Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3464 E Wyatt Way
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

3464 E Wyatt Way

3464 East Wyatt Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3464 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bab4fb9027 ----
***Available Now***

*Single Level Ranch Style Home With Pool
.4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
. Features Open Floor Plan
. New Paint And Carpet
. Tile Through-out The Living Space And Carpet In Bedroom And Living room. And Carpet In Bedroom And Living
. Master Suite Has Huge Walk In Closet.
. 2 Car Garage With Storage Cabinets.
. Large Patio In The Backyard.
.Pool with Cleaning And Chemical Service (Weekly)

*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
*This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
*Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
*$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
*An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
*On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed.
* Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar.
*Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property.
*We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.

*Security Deposits:
? $1,295.00 Refundable
? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 E Wyatt Way have any available units?
3464 E Wyatt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3464 E Wyatt Way have?
Some of 3464 E Wyatt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 E Wyatt Way currently offering any rent specials?
3464 E Wyatt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 E Wyatt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3464 E Wyatt Way is pet friendly.
Does 3464 E Wyatt Way offer parking?
Yes, 3464 E Wyatt Way offers parking.
Does 3464 E Wyatt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3464 E Wyatt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 E Wyatt Way have a pool?
Yes, 3464 E Wyatt Way has a pool.
Does 3464 E Wyatt Way have accessible units?
No, 3464 E Wyatt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 E Wyatt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3464 E Wyatt Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College