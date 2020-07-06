All apartments in Gilbert
3460 S ARROYO Lane

3460 South Arroyo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3460 South Arroyo Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
This gorgeous 3 bed/ 2 bath single story home in the highly desirable San Tan Ranch Subdivision has tile throughout the living spaces, island/kitchen bar, ceiling fans, master walk in closet, and attractive and low maintenance landscaping. Please note there's a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, & tenant pays monthly rental sales tax based on city & 1% admin fee per month.''Property is listed in As Is condition cosmetically''**NO SECTION 8**Move in costs based on the 1st of the month move in are $3,227.37‬ which includes your 1st month's rent, tax, & admin fee. Plus a $1495.00 refundable security deposit. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin / registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st.***** No Housing Vouchers *****No Cats***WE NOW OFFER RENT TO OWN HOMES***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

