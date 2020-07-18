3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

**Available for viewing starting 07/06/20** PICTURE-PERFECT! HIGHLY UPGRADED! PRISTINE CONDITION! This is NOT your typical rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile throughout (NO CARPET!) ** ISLAND KITCHEN W/STUNNING CHERRY MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED APPLIANCE PACKAGE ** Master Suite w/Luxury Bath including SEPARATE SHOWER & DEEP SOAKING TUB, HIS-N-HERS SINKS & GOOD-SIZED WALK-IN CLOSET ** You'll love the split bedroom floorplan, formal living/dining rooms & family room opening to kitchen! Home also features ceiling fans, recessed lighting, window coverings. Fully landscaped front and back yards with irrigation system. COMMUNITY POOL, PARKS, PLAYGROUND! HURRY TO THIS ONE!