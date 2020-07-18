All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive

3457 East Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3457 East Constitution Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
**Available for viewing starting 07/06/20** PICTURE-PERFECT! HIGHLY UPGRADED! PRISTINE CONDITION! This is NOT your typical rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile throughout (NO CARPET!) ** ISLAND KITCHEN W/STUNNING CHERRY MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED APPLIANCE PACKAGE ** Master Suite w/Luxury Bath including SEPARATE SHOWER & DEEP SOAKING TUB, HIS-N-HERS SINKS & GOOD-SIZED WALK-IN CLOSET ** You'll love the split bedroom floorplan, formal living/dining rooms & family room opening to kitchen! Home also features ceiling fans, recessed lighting, window coverings. Fully landscaped front and back yards with irrigation system. COMMUNITY POOL, PARKS, PLAYGROUND! HURRY TO THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive have any available units?
3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive have?
Some of 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive offers parking.
Does 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive has a pool.
Does 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive have accessible units?
No, 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3457 E CONSTITUTION Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College