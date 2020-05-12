All apartments in Gilbert
3440 E CRESCENT Way
3440 E CRESCENT Way

3440 East Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Location

3440 East Crescent Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Level 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent in the desirable Marbella Vineyards community. It is MOVE IN READY featuring neutral 2 tone paint, NEW CARPET in the bedrooms, and 20 inch tile flooring everywhere else! Great room floor plan = no wasted space. Kitchen boasts all black appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar for those meals on the go! Split Master Bedroom features full bath with dual sinks, separate shower/tub, and walk-in closet! Other amenities include ceiling fans in all rooms, Washer/Dryer/Fridge included, and landscaped backyard with artificial grass for easy maintenance! Assistive Animals ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 E CRESCENT Way have any available units?
3440 E CRESCENT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 E CRESCENT Way have?
Some of 3440 E CRESCENT Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 E CRESCENT Way currently offering any rent specials?
3440 E CRESCENT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 E CRESCENT Way pet-friendly?
No, 3440 E CRESCENT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3440 E CRESCENT Way offer parking?
Yes, 3440 E CRESCENT Way offers parking.
Does 3440 E CRESCENT Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 E CRESCENT Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 E CRESCENT Way have a pool?
No, 3440 E CRESCENT Way does not have a pool.
Does 3440 E CRESCENT Way have accessible units?
No, 3440 E CRESCENT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 E CRESCENT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 E CRESCENT Way has units with dishwashers.
