3440 E CRESCENT Way

Single Level 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent in the desirable Marbella Vineyards community. It is MOVE IN READY featuring neutral 2 tone paint, NEW CARPET in the bedrooms, and 20 inch tile flooring everywhere else! Great room floor plan = no wasted space. Kitchen boasts all black appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar for those meals on the go! Split Master Bedroom features full bath with dual sinks, separate shower/tub, and walk-in closet! Other amenities include ceiling fans in all rooms, Washer/Dryer/Fridge included, and landscaped backyard with artificial grass for easy maintenance! Assistive Animals ONLY.