Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Higley Park! A wonderful neighborhood and location, just minutes to the shopping and dining at Agritopia, Joe's Farm Grill, and the Cosmo Dog Park. This clean and updated rental home boasts nearly 3000 square feet - with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a separate den/office, an open floorpan, formal dining room, and upstairs loft! This home has all of the updates in all the right areas, it is a MUST SEE!