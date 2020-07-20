3406 S Seton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

A Beautiful home in a beautiful Gilbert neighborhood! 3 bedroom + a den, 2 bathroom house for rent in the San Tan Ranch community available 02/01/2020. Tiled kitchen with separate dining area and bay window. Large master with walk-in closet. Fantastic backyard featuring a private pool, covered patio and an RV gate. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Minimum 12 month lease. $1450 monthly rent + 4% tax/admin. $1450 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Tenant will be responsible for pool maintenance. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 600 or higher. Small dog OK on owner approval with $400 non-refundable pet deposit. Non-smoking. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery