3406 S Seton Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 5:36 PM

3406 S Seton Avenue

3406 South Seton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3406 South Seton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
A Beautiful home in a beautiful Gilbert neighborhood! 3 bedroom + a den, 2 bathroom house for rent in the San Tan Ranch community available 02/01/2020. Tiled kitchen with separate dining area and bay window. Large master with walk-in closet. Fantastic backyard featuring a private pool, covered patio and an RV gate. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Minimum 12 month lease. $1450 monthly rent + 4% tax/admin. $1450 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Tenant will be responsible for pool maintenance. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 600 or higher. Small dog OK on owner approval with $400 non-refundable pet deposit. Non-smoking. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 S Seton Avenue have any available units?
3406 S Seton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 S Seton Avenue have?
Some of 3406 S Seton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 S Seton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3406 S Seton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 S Seton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 S Seton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3406 S Seton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3406 S Seton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3406 S Seton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 S Seton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 S Seton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3406 S Seton Avenue has a pool.
Does 3406 S Seton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3406 S Seton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 S Seton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 S Seton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
