Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

3401 E Powell Way

3401 East Powell Way · No Longer Available
Location

3401 East Powell Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3401 E Powell Way Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Seville Home - Large Backyard! - Welcome home! This well kept, 3 bed 2 bath home in Gilbert that has a lot to offer. Home has open floor plan and neutral tones throughout. Kitchen comes with all appliances and opens up to nice dining room that overlooks the front yard. The bedrooms are a nice size and master bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has double sinks. There is tons of room for entertaining or hanging out in the large and private grassy backyard with covered patio.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1550
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1550
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) Pets subject to landlord approval.

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1550 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 E Powell Way have any available units?
3401 E Powell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3401 E Powell Way currently offering any rent specials?
3401 E Powell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 E Powell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 E Powell Way is pet friendly.
Does 3401 E Powell Way offer parking?
No, 3401 E Powell Way does not offer parking.
Does 3401 E Powell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 E Powell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 E Powell Way have a pool?
No, 3401 E Powell Way does not have a pool.
Does 3401 E Powell Way have accessible units?
No, 3401 E Powell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 E Powell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 E Powell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 E Powell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 E Powell Way does not have units with air conditioning.

