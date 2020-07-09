Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3401 E Powell Way Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Seville Home - Large Backyard! - Welcome home! This well kept, 3 bed 2 bath home in Gilbert that has a lot to offer. Home has open floor plan and neutral tones throughout. Kitchen comes with all appliances and opens up to nice dining room that overlooks the front yard. The bedrooms are a nice size and master bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has double sinks. There is tons of room for entertaining or hanging out in the large and private grassy backyard with covered patio.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1550

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1550

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) Pets subject to landlord approval.



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1550 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE1845706)