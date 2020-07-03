34 S Sandstone St

Amenities
AWESOME GILBERT 4 BEDROOM WITH A POOL! * 2.5 baths * OPEN floor plan * Family room and Living room * 1/2 bath downstairs for guests * BIG Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR, Island with breakfast bar, pantry, gas stove and Built-in microwave * Master suite features dual vanities, separate shower & tub and BIG walk-in closet * BIG Back yard features Pool , Covered Patio and extended patio area with pavers * * Optional Pool Service Service $150 per month** Pets accepted upon approval! * Don't miss this great home!
*4% monthly tax/admin
*$40 application fee per adult *$200 admin fee
*$2195 security deposit for qualified tenant *$250 per approved pet
Information considered Reliable not guaranteed