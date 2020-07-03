All apartments in Gilbert
34 S Sandstone St

34 South Sandstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

34 South Sandstone Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Val Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
AWESOME GILBERT 4 BEDROOM WITH A POOL! * 2.5 baths * OPEN floor plan * Family room and Living room * 1/2 bath downstairs for guests * BIG Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR, Island with breakfast bar, pantry, gas stove and Built-in microwave * Master suite features dual vanities, separate shower & tub and BIG walk­-in closet * BIG Back yard features Pool , Covered Patio and extended patio area with pavers * * Optional Pool Service Service $150 per month** Pets accepted upon approval! * Don't miss this great home!
*4% monthly tax/admin
*$40 application fee per adult *$200 admin fee
*$2195 security deposit for qualified tenant *$250 per approved pet
Information considered Reliable not guaranteed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 S Sandstone St have any available units?
34 S Sandstone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 S Sandstone St have?
Some of 34 S Sandstone St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 S Sandstone St currently offering any rent specials?
34 S Sandstone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 S Sandstone St pet-friendly?
No, 34 S Sandstone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 34 S Sandstone St offer parking?
Yes, 34 S Sandstone St offers parking.
Does 34 S Sandstone St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 S Sandstone St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 S Sandstone St have a pool?
Yes, 34 S Sandstone St has a pool.
Does 34 S Sandstone St have accessible units?
No, 34 S Sandstone St does not have accessible units.
Does 34 S Sandstone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 S Sandstone St has units with dishwashers.

