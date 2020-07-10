All apartments in Gilbert
34 N Pueblo St
34 N Pueblo St

34 North Pueblo Street · No Longer Available
Location

34 North Pueblo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pet friendly
Completely REMODELED!! Available in February! This Elegant 3 bed 2 bath home is nestled in the quaint community of Ridgewood by Shea. This home has custom everything! Rich white granite countertops, huge island, custom cabinetry, designer appliances, chef style kitchen, new energy efficient sliding doors, deep plush carpeting in the bedrooms, newer sinks, newer fixtures. The back yard has high fences,newer planters, newly poured concrete perfect for entertaining. This home is just a stoneâs throw away from downtown Gilbert with fine dining, fitness centers, shopping boutiques, top award winning school district, within 2 miles of 5 major parks with fishing, playgrounds, community centers, B&G Club, I could go on and onâ¦ Pets upon approval with additional $300 deposit, monthly rent $1400+4% Tax/Admin, Security Dep. $1400. $150 set up fee Contact Teresa 602-999-6890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 N Pueblo St have any available units?
34 N Pueblo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 N Pueblo St have?
Some of 34 N Pueblo St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 N Pueblo St currently offering any rent specials?
34 N Pueblo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 N Pueblo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 N Pueblo St is pet friendly.
Does 34 N Pueblo St offer parking?
No, 34 N Pueblo St does not offer parking.
Does 34 N Pueblo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 N Pueblo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 N Pueblo St have a pool?
No, 34 N Pueblo St does not have a pool.
Does 34 N Pueblo St have accessible units?
No, 34 N Pueblo St does not have accessible units.
Does 34 N Pueblo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 N Pueblo St does not have units with dishwashers.

