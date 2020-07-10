34 N Pueblo St

Amenities

Completely REMODELED!! Available in February! This Elegant 3 bed 2 bath home is nestled in the quaint community of Ridgewood by Shea. This home has custom everything! Rich white granite countertops, huge island, custom cabinetry, designer appliances, chef style kitchen, new energy efficient sliding doors, deep plush carpeting in the bedrooms, newer sinks, newer fixtures. The back yard has high fences,newer planters, newly poured concrete perfect for entertaining. This home is just a stoneâs throw away from downtown Gilbert with fine dining, fitness centers, shopping boutiques, top award winning school district, within 2 miles of 5 major parks with fishing, playgrounds, community centers, B&G Club, I could go on and onâ¦ Pets upon approval with additional $300 deposit, monthly rent $1400+4% Tax/Admin, Security Dep. $1400. $150 set up fee Contact Teresa 602-999-6890