Last updated May 25 2019 at 3:58 AM

3378 East Flamingo Drive

3378 East Flamingo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3378 East Flamingo Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

VACANT and move-in ready! Open floor plan with 4 full bedrooms, vaulted ceilings. All appliances provided, including high-end stainless double-door refrigerator and good washer/dryer! Laminate floor in all rooms, big tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Garage has new epoxy flooring. Easy to maintain big yard with bushes and gravel.

NO cat, prefer no dog (only one small dog under 25 lbs may be considered). NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1600 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee if any.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3378 East Flamingo Drive have any available units?
3378 East Flamingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3378 East Flamingo Drive have?
Some of 3378 East Flamingo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3378 East Flamingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3378 East Flamingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3378 East Flamingo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3378 East Flamingo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3378 East Flamingo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3378 East Flamingo Drive offers parking.
Does 3378 East Flamingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3378 East Flamingo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3378 East Flamingo Drive have a pool?
No, 3378 East Flamingo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3378 East Flamingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3378 East Flamingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3378 East Flamingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3378 East Flamingo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
