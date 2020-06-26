3378 East Flamingo Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VACANT and move-in ready! Open floor plan with 4 full bedrooms, vaulted ceilings. All appliances provided, including high-end stainless double-door refrigerator and good washer/dryer! Laminate floor in all rooms, big tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Garage has new epoxy flooring. Easy to maintain big yard with bushes and gravel.



NO cat, prefer no dog (only one small dog under 25 lbs may be considered). NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1600 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee if any.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.