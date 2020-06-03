3365 E Meadowview Ct

Amenities

garage pool hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Golf course, cul-de-sac lot with private pool and spa. - Beautiful home in desirable Seville community - ON THE GOLF COURSE! Rent includes weekly pool service! Gorgeous mountain views from private pool & spa. Must see to appreciate this lovely home that includes 4 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 1/2 bathrooms with huge formal living room and dining room. Fresh Carpet & Designer paint throughout, security system, surround sound, water softener & filtration, 3 car tandem garage. Home is on the end of the circle with little traffic. Next to common area - previous tenants say that the friendly neighbors are the best! Optional Seville Sports Club and Golf Club memberships available also.



Please Call/Text Kelly: 480-392-3036

Applications Online at: ArizonaEliteProperties.com



(RLNE1891368)