3315 E JASPER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to your new home. This meticulously maintained home boasts over 2200 sq ft of living space w/ 3 spacious bedrooms, + den, 2.5 baths and features plenty of natural light, over sized living/dining room/breakfast nook, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and a spacious master bedroom suite with dual vanities, separate shower and tub, private toilet room and a large walk in closet. Other features include N/S facing lot, washer, dryer and fridge, nice sized 2 car garage, covered patio and the community features tree lined streets, lush green parks and a community pool to enjoy during the hot summer days. Make time to view this one today- you wont be disappointed!