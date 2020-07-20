All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

3315 E JASPER Drive

3315 E Jasper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3315 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your new home. This meticulously maintained home boasts over 2200 sq ft of living space w/ 3 spacious bedrooms, + den, 2.5 baths and features plenty of natural light, over sized living/dining room/breakfast nook, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and a spacious master bedroom suite with dual vanities, separate shower and tub, private toilet room and a large walk in closet. Other features include N/S facing lot, washer, dryer and fridge, nice sized 2 car garage, covered patio and the community features tree lined streets, lush green parks and a community pool to enjoy during the hot summer days. Make time to view this one today- you wont be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 E JASPER Drive have any available units?
3315 E JASPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 E JASPER Drive have?
Some of 3315 E JASPER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 E JASPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3315 E JASPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 E JASPER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3315 E JASPER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3315 E JASPER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3315 E JASPER Drive offers parking.
Does 3315 E JASPER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 E JASPER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 E JASPER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3315 E JASPER Drive has a pool.
Does 3315 E JASPER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3315 E JASPER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 E JASPER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 E JASPER Drive has units with dishwashers.
