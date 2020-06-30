All apartments in Gilbert
3305 E WINDSOR Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:36 AM

3305 E WINDSOR Drive

3305 East Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3305 East Windsor Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare 5 Bed/4.5 bath with 3 car TANDEM beauty in a highly sought after location in Gilbert! Home features a 1st Fl Guest Room with a FULL bath. HUGE Family room with gorgeous new carpet. Gourmet kitchen with extended granite tops, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage. SURPRISE turret room on the 2nd floor. With a LOFT! Large Master with granite and huge Walk in Shower, 2 Vanities and a super-sized Walk in Closet. 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath and another full bath on 2nd level! All baths with updated fixtures. Home also has Shutters throughout! Neighborhood park with POOL and Kid water spot makes it the perfect place to live. Close to Santan Village shops/restaurants and 202!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 E WINDSOR Drive have any available units?
3305 E WINDSOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 E WINDSOR Drive have?
Some of 3305 E WINDSOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 E WINDSOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3305 E WINDSOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 E WINDSOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3305 E WINDSOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3305 E WINDSOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3305 E WINDSOR Drive offers parking.
Does 3305 E WINDSOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 E WINDSOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 E WINDSOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3305 E WINDSOR Drive has a pool.
Does 3305 E WINDSOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 3305 E WINDSOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 E WINDSOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 E WINDSOR Drive has units with dishwashers.

