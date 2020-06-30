3305 E WINDSOR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare 5 Bed/4.5 bath with 3 car TANDEM beauty in a highly sought after location in Gilbert! Home features a 1st Fl Guest Room with a FULL bath. HUGE Family room with gorgeous new carpet. Gourmet kitchen with extended granite tops, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage. SURPRISE turret room on the 2nd floor. With a LOFT! Large Master with granite and huge Walk in Shower, 2 Vanities and a super-sized Walk in Closet. 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath and another full bath on 2nd level! All baths with updated fixtures. Home also has Shutters throughout! Neighborhood park with POOL and Kid water spot makes it the perfect place to live. Close to Santan Village shops/restaurants and 202!