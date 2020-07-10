3287 East Maplewood Street

Amenities

Beautiful Morrison home with 4 bedrooms and a den. Great diving pool,huge greenbelt/park lot with RV gate. Very desirable neighborhood and schools. Separate formal and living areas. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Cabinets and workshop area in 3 garage. This house located 3287 E Maplewood St in Gilbert is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.5%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.