3287 East Maplewood Street

3287 East Maplewood Street
Location

3287 East Maplewood Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Morrison home with 4 bedrooms and a den.  Great diving pool,huge greenbelt/park lot with RV gate. Very desirable neighborhood and schools. Separate formal and living areas. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Cabinets and workshop area in 3 garage. This house located 3287 E Maplewood St in Gilbert is ready for you to make it your new home!   *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.5%*  Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3287 East Maplewood Street have any available units?
3287 East Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3287 East Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3287 East Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3287 East Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3287 East Maplewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 3287 East Maplewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 3287 East Maplewood Street offers parking.
Does 3287 East Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3287 East Maplewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3287 East Maplewood Street have a pool?
Yes, 3287 East Maplewood Street has a pool.
Does 3287 East Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 3287 East Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3287 East Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3287 East Maplewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3287 East Maplewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3287 East Maplewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

