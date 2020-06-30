Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3274 E. Morelos Ct. Available 07/15/19 Higley & Pecos Cul-De-Sac!! - Spacious, beautiful home on Cul de Sac next to greenbelt. Private pool and spa. 5BR 3BA and loft. 3 car split garage w/custom shelving. Pool Service included.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2295

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2295

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $2295 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



