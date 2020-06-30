All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

3274 E. Morelos Ct.

3274 East Morelos Court · No Longer Available
Location

3274 East Morelos Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3274 E. Morelos Ct. Available 07/15/19 Higley & Pecos Cul-De-Sac!! - Spacious, beautiful home on Cul de Sac next to greenbelt. Private pool and spa. 5BR 3BA and loft. 3 car split garage w/custom shelving. Pool Service included.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2295
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2295
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2295 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3875823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3274 E. Morelos Ct. have any available units?
3274 E. Morelos Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3274 E. Morelos Ct. have?
Some of 3274 E. Morelos Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3274 E. Morelos Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3274 E. Morelos Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3274 E. Morelos Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3274 E. Morelos Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3274 E. Morelos Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3274 E. Morelos Ct. offers parking.
Does 3274 E. Morelos Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3274 E. Morelos Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3274 E. Morelos Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 3274 E. Morelos Ct. has a pool.
Does 3274 E. Morelos Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3274 E. Morelos Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3274 E. Morelos Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3274 E. Morelos Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
