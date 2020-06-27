All apartments in Gilbert
3273 E HAMPTON Lane
3273 E HAMPTON Lane

3273 East Hampton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3273 East Hampton Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Chaparral Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 baths PLUS den in popular Chaparral Estates. This home features a large great room with large kitchen including maple cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, breakfast nook area, pantry; large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet is separated from the other bedrooms; large backyard.Property Available 9/6/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1095/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) /3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

