3273 E HAMPTON Lane

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 baths PLUS den in popular Chaparral Estates. This home features a large great room with large kitchen including maple cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, breakfast nook area, pantry; large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet is separated from the other bedrooms; large backyard.Property Available 9/6/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1095/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) /3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin