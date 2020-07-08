3272 E TYSON Street

Amenities

VACANT! Beautiful home with lots of upgrades - stone entry with spiral staircase, 3 bedrooms + den and 2.5 baths. Great kitchen - staggered cinnamon maple cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded light fixture, dinette, stainless steel appliances, and island. Large great room. Other upgrades include blinds and fans throughout, soaking tub in master bathroom and tiled shower surround, utility sink in the laundry room, and north/south exposure. Your clients will appreciate the location and amenities - community pools, common areas, and great access to shopping, freeway and dining. Close to San Tan Mall and medical facilities as well. NO PETS