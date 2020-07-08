All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3272 E TYSON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3272 E TYSON Street
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM

3272 E TYSON Street

3272 East Tyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3272 East Tyson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
VACANT! Beautiful home with lots of upgrades - stone entry with spiral staircase, 3 bedrooms + den and 2.5 baths. Great kitchen - staggered cinnamon maple cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded light fixture, dinette, stainless steel appliances, and island. Large great room. Other upgrades include blinds and fans throughout, soaking tub in master bathroom and tiled shower surround, utility sink in the laundry room, and north/south exposure. Your clients will appreciate the location and amenities - community pools, common areas, and great access to shopping, freeway and dining. Close to San Tan Mall and medical facilities as well. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3272 E TYSON Street have any available units?
3272 E TYSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3272 E TYSON Street have?
Some of 3272 E TYSON Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3272 E TYSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3272 E TYSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3272 E TYSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3272 E TYSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3272 E TYSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 3272 E TYSON Street offers parking.
Does 3272 E TYSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3272 E TYSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3272 E TYSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 3272 E TYSON Street has a pool.
Does 3272 E TYSON Street have accessible units?
No, 3272 E TYSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3272 E TYSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3272 E TYSON Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College