All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3268 E Oriole Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3268 E Oriole Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

3268 E Oriole Drive

3268 East Oriole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3268 East Oriole Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath home! - This is the home you have been waiting for! This open concept home has it all and more! Home features a Den right off the family room! Low maintenance backyard! To see this home today please call Robert at 480-254-7106.

(RLNE4956678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3268 E Oriole Drive have any available units?
3268 E Oriole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3268 E Oriole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3268 E Oriole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 E Oriole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3268 E Oriole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3268 E Oriole Drive offer parking?
No, 3268 E Oriole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3268 E Oriole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3268 E Oriole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 E Oriole Drive have a pool?
No, 3268 E Oriole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3268 E Oriole Drive have accessible units?
No, 3268 E Oriole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 E Oriole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3268 E Oriole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3268 E Oriole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3268 E Oriole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College