All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3262 East Oakland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3262 East Oakland Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:38 PM

3262 East Oakland Street

3262 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3262 East Oakland Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
FANTASTIC HOME! Located Near Higley and WilliamsField! The Upgraded Kitchen is as spacious as can be with Loads of Cabinet space, Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Furniture and finishings in the home hand-picked by sellers to suit the floor plan. Upstairs Loft is Huge with Room for a Game Room, Play area, hang out spot - you choose. Stair railing flows magnificently with the paint and the blinds. The Master is in a league of its own with ample space and a stunning bathroom. The drive way leading to the house is bigger than most. Lyon's Gate offers a Community Pool!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 East Oakland Street have any available units?
3262 East Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3262 East Oakland Street have?
Some of 3262 East Oakland Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 East Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3262 East Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 East Oakland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3262 East Oakland Street is pet friendly.
Does 3262 East Oakland Street offer parking?
No, 3262 East Oakland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3262 East Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 East Oakland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 East Oakland Street have a pool?
Yes, 3262 East Oakland Street has a pool.
Does 3262 East Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 3262 East Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 East Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3262 East Oakland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College