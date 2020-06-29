3262 East Oakland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool

FANTASTIC HOME! Located Near Higley and WilliamsField! The Upgraded Kitchen is as spacious as can be with Loads of Cabinet space, Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Furniture and finishings in the home hand-picked by sellers to suit the floor plan. Upstairs Loft is Huge with Room for a Game Room, Play area, hang out spot - you choose. Stair railing flows magnificently with the paint and the blinds. The Master is in a league of its own with ample space and a stunning bathroom. The drive way leading to the house is bigger than most. Lyon's Gate offers a Community Pool!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

