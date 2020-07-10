3258 S COLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Adorable Home!. Great Room Floor Plan. Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Home. Vaulted Ceilings, Neutral two tone paint,tile through out and upgraded carpet. Large Kitchen with eat in dining area. Formal dining area in the great room. Backyard has a built in natural gas fire pit and grill great for entertaining or just hanging out. There is also some built in seating. Grass in front and Backyard. Great neighborhood with lots of green belt to walk or ride your bike. There are tons of play areas for the kids. Close to shopping and the freeway. San Tan Mall and 202 just minutes away.