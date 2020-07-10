All apartments in Gilbert
3258 S COLE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3258 S COLE Drive

3258 South Cole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3258 South Cole Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Adorable Home!. Great Room Floor Plan. Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Home. Vaulted Ceilings, Neutral two tone paint,tile through out and upgraded carpet. Large Kitchen with eat in dining area. Formal dining area in the great room. Backyard has a built in natural gas fire pit and grill great for entertaining or just hanging out. There is also some built in seating. Grass in front and Backyard. Great neighborhood with lots of green belt to walk or ride your bike. There are tons of play areas for the kids. Close to shopping and the freeway. San Tan Mall and 202 just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3258 S COLE Drive have any available units?
3258 S COLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3258 S COLE Drive have?
Some of 3258 S COLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3258 S COLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3258 S COLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3258 S COLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3258 S COLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3258 S COLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3258 S COLE Drive offers parking.
Does 3258 S COLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3258 S COLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3258 S COLE Drive have a pool?
No, 3258 S COLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3258 S COLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3258 S COLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3258 S COLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3258 S COLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

