3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Nestled in a very unique neighborhood of the popular Morrison Ranch area sits this beautiful, well maintained home! As soon as you turn onto this street, you will notice how unique it is, as the tree lined street and wide grass median separates each side of the street. Rare 1/2 acre lots are another big bonus which leaves plenty of space between homes. Only home in the neighborhood that has a 5-car garage (4 car tandem, plus a separate single car garage)! Walk into a very open floor plan, with large living, dining, family room with FP and kitchen all open to each other. Upgraded kitchen includes all GE profile appliances including double oven and gas range! Plenty of upgraded cabinets, two large pantries, and the Fridge included! Large master bedroom & office are split from other bedrooms for quite adult time. Master has his and hers walk in closets! Separate office niche by the kitchen is convenient for you, or for the kids to do their homework! Wood shutters and or blinds on all windows! Big laundry room with lots of cabinets and high-end LG washer and dryer! Besides lots of room to roam in the backyard, you have a nice pool, and fruit trees to enjoy!