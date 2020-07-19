All apartments in Gilbert
3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway

3166 East Morrison Ranch Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3166 East Morrison Ranch Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in a very unique neighborhood of the popular Morrison Ranch area sits this beautiful, well maintained home! As soon as you turn onto this street, you will notice how unique it is, as the tree lined street and wide grass median separates each side of the street. Rare 1/2 acre lots are another big bonus which leaves plenty of space between homes. Only home in the neighborhood that has a 5-car garage (4 car tandem, plus a separate single car garage)! Walk into a very open floor plan, with large living, dining, family room with FP and kitchen all open to each other. Upgraded kitchen includes all GE profile appliances including double oven and gas range! Plenty of upgraded cabinets, two large pantries, and the Fridge included! Large master bedroom & office are split from other bedrooms for quite adult time. Master has his and hers walk in closets! Separate office niche by the kitchen is convenient for you, or for the kids to do their homework! Wood shutters and or blinds on all windows! Big laundry room with lots of cabinets and high-end LG washer and dryer! Besides lots of room to roam in the backyard, you have a nice pool, and fruit trees to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway have any available units?
3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway have?
Some of 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway offers parking.
Does 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway has a pool.
Does 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3166 E MORRISON RANCH Parkway has units with dishwashers.
