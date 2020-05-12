3156 E Killarney Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located in the highly desired Seville community. 5+ Bed, 4.5 baths w/ a 3 car garage. The main level has 1 bed & full bath plus a powder room. Upgraded spiral wrought iron staircase. Chef's kitchen is open to the family room. Granite countertops, 42'' maple cabinets, island, premium stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas stove, & oversized butler's pantry leading to formal dining. Master suite featuring tray ceilings & over-sized walk-in closet. Master bath has his & hers vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. 5th bedroom is huge with its own en-suite. Please call or text 4806867008