3156 E Killarney Street

Amenities
Beautiful home located in the highly desired Seville community. 5+ Bed, 4.5 baths w/ a 3 car garage. The main level has 1 bed & full bath plus a powder room. Upgraded spiral wrought iron staircase. Chef's kitchen is open to the family room. Granite countertops, 42'' maple cabinets, island, premium stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas stove, & oversized butler's pantry leading to formal dining. Master suite featuring tray ceilings & over-sized walk-in closet. Master bath has his & hers vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. 5th bedroom is huge with its own en-suite. Please call or text 4806867008