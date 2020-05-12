All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3156 E Killarney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3156 E Killarney Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

3156 E Killarney Street

3156 East Killarney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3156 East Killarney Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Country Shadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in the highly desired Seville community. 5+ Bed, 4.5 baths w/ a 3 car garage. The main level has 1 bed & full bath plus a powder room. Upgraded spiral wrought iron staircase. Chef's kitchen is open to the family room. Granite countertops, 42'' maple cabinets, island, premium stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas stove, & oversized butler's pantry leading to formal dining. Master suite featuring tray ceilings & over-sized walk-in closet. Master bath has his & hers vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. 5th bedroom is huge with its own en-suite. Please call or text 4806867008

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 E Killarney Street have any available units?
3156 E Killarney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3156 E Killarney Street have?
Some of 3156 E Killarney Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 E Killarney Street currently offering any rent specials?
3156 E Killarney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 E Killarney Street pet-friendly?
No, 3156 E Killarney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3156 E Killarney Street offer parking?
Yes, 3156 E Killarney Street offers parking.
Does 3156 E Killarney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3156 E Killarney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 E Killarney Street have a pool?
No, 3156 E Killarney Street does not have a pool.
Does 3156 E Killarney Street have accessible units?
No, 3156 E Killarney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 E Killarney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3156 E Killarney Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College