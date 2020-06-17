All apartments in Gilbert
3122 E Harrison St

3122 East Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3122 East Harrison Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Beautiful home with a cozy front patio located in Gilbert. This beautiful 3 bedroom, plus den, 2 bathroom home has an open floor concept, even providing solar!!! The large kitchen has an island that flows into the living area. The master bedroom is spacious and provides enough space with a huge tub and separate shower. Step into the backyard under your covered patio and enjoy the outdoors.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5061152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 E Harrison St have any available units?
3122 E Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3122 E Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
3122 E Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 E Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 E Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 3122 E Harrison St offer parking?
No, 3122 E Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 3122 E Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 E Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 E Harrison St have a pool?
No, 3122 E Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 3122 E Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 3122 E Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 E Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 E Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3122 E Harrison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3122 E Harrison St does not have units with air conditioning.
