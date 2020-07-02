All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street

3077 East Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3077 East Maplewood Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Stratland Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
**STUNNING 4 bed / 2.5 bath + den, 3 car garage Meritage-Built home in GORGEOUS STRATLAND ESTATES is HIGHLY-UPGRADED~Brick-Paver courtyard leads to Formal-entry~ALL traffic areas tiled as is kitchen, den, breakfast-room, baths & laundry~Home features TODAY'S Grey-NEUTRAL color-palette~Separate den and Formal dining room~Family greatroom has MAJESTIC-STACKING-GLASS-WALL-of-DOORS~CUSTOM Chef's kitchen has Espresso 42'' cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, granite- counter-tops, HUGE center-island & breakfast-room~LARGE-SPACIOUS-PRIVATE Master-suite includes adjoining spa-like bath w/dual-sink-vanity, garden-tub, separate walk-in shower, separate toilet-room & LARGE walk-in closet~ More... Secondary-large bedrooms are in separate-wing w/walk-in closets & LARGE main bath~CUSTOM-landscaped backyard is an entertainers-dream w/covered-patio, cobbled-paver-pathways, built-in BBQ, & separate-lighted Ramada~STRATLAND ESTATES is a PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY-OF-CHOICE for many Gilbert families~Some community features are: Biking & walking paths, volley-ball, playgrounds, BEAUTIFUL LAKES and TRANQUIL settings your family will LOVE! Community also has immediate access to 202 and close-to San Tan Village Mall where you will find TOP-NOTCH dining/entertainment. Don't forget Gilbert schools are TOP-RATED~ZERO disappointments here!!! 10+++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street have any available units?
3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street have?
Some of 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College