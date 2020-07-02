3077 E MAPLEWOOD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground bbq/grill garage hot tub

**STUNNING 4 bed / 2.5 bath + den, 3 car garage Meritage-Built home in GORGEOUS STRATLAND ESTATES is HIGHLY-UPGRADED~Brick-Paver courtyard leads to Formal-entry~ALL traffic areas tiled as is kitchen, den, breakfast-room, baths & laundry~Home features TODAY'S Grey-NEUTRAL color-palette~Separate den and Formal dining room~Family greatroom has MAJESTIC-STACKING-GLASS-WALL-of-DOORS~CUSTOM Chef's kitchen has Espresso 42'' cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, granite- counter-tops, HUGE center-island & breakfast-room~LARGE-SPACIOUS-PRIVATE Master-suite includes adjoining spa-like bath w/dual-sink-vanity, garden-tub, separate walk-in shower, separate toilet-room & LARGE walk-in closet~ More... Secondary-large bedrooms are in separate-wing w/walk-in closets & LARGE main bath~CUSTOM-landscaped backyard is an entertainers-dream w/covered-patio, cobbled-paver-pathways, built-in BBQ, & separate-lighted Ramada~STRATLAND ESTATES is a PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY-OF-CHOICE for many Gilbert families~Some community features are: Biking & walking paths, volley-ball, playgrounds, BEAUTIFUL LAKES and TRANQUIL settings your family will LOVE! Community also has immediate access to 202 and close-to San Tan Village Mall where you will find TOP-NOTCH dining/entertainment. Don't forget Gilbert schools are TOP-RATED~ZERO disappointments here!!! 10+++