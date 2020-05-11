All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

3065 East Santa Rosa Drive

3065 East Santa Rosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3065 East Santa Rosa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters, Island and Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area with Patio Exit, Split Floorplan with Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive have any available units?
3065 East Santa Rosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive have?
Some of 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3065 East Santa Rosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive offer parking?
No, 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive have a pool?
No, 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 East Santa Rosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
