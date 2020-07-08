All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019

3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr.

3027 East Santa Rosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3027 East Santa Rosa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Gilbert 3 bed 2.5 bath - Excellent Gilbert Location! Close to US60, hospitals, shopping, schools and much more! Cute clean 2 story home! Open bright floor plan. Great room floor plan, eat-in area open to kitchen. Neutral tile in entry, kitchen, eat-in area. Kitchen offers built-in microwave, refrigerator & lots of maple cabinets! Full master suite with separate shower and garden tub, dual sinks and his and her walk-in closets! Private back yard. 2 car garage. Neighborhood park very close! No Pets, No Smoking. **6 month lease to start** www.rcpmaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3372621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. have any available units?
3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. have?
Some of 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. offers parking.
Does 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. have a pool?
No, 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
