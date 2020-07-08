3027 E. Santa Rosa Dr.

Amenities

Gilbert 3 bed 2.5 bath - Excellent Gilbert Location! Close to US60, hospitals, shopping, schools and much more! Cute clean 2 story home! Open bright floor plan. Great room floor plan, eat-in area open to kitchen. Neutral tile in entry, kitchen, eat-in area. Kitchen offers built-in microwave, refrigerator & lots of maple cabinets! Full master suite with separate shower and garden tub, dual sinks and his and her walk-in closets! Private back yard. 2 car garage. Neighborhood park very close! No Pets, No Smoking. **6 month lease to start** www.rcpmaz.com



No Pets Allowed



