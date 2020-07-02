2960 East Derringer Way

Amenities

Gorgeous home with neutral paint, upgraded lighting, beautiful tile floor, window blinds, and plush neutral carpet in all the right places. Great family room with backyard views. Spacious open floor plan features a stunning kitchen with center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a plethora of upgraded wood cabinetry with stylish hardware. Private backyard boasts covered patio, lush green landscape and paved walkways lead to the sunken trampoline! Community playground across the street close enough to see from the front courtyard. Amazing location, close to incredible food, entertainment, and schools!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



