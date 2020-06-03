All apartments in Gilbert
2955 E. Harwell Rd.
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:54 PM

2955 E. Harwell Rd.

2955 East Harwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

2955 East Harwell Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location- next to US 60 & Banner Gateway Hospital. This home offers a great open split floor plan home with ceramic tile in kitchen, entryway and laundry area. Eat-in-Kitchen features a gas stove! Large backyard has grass and a covered patio. Full Landscape service provided! This is a must-see!
Property Available 8/21/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1095
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 8/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 E. Harwell Rd. have any available units?
2955 E. Harwell Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2955 E. Harwell Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2955 E. Harwell Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 E. Harwell Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 E. Harwell Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2955 E. Harwell Rd. offer parking?
No, 2955 E. Harwell Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2955 E. Harwell Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 E. Harwell Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 E. Harwell Rd. have a pool?
No, 2955 E. Harwell Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2955 E. Harwell Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2955 E. Harwell Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 E. Harwell Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 E. Harwell Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 E. Harwell Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 E. Harwell Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
