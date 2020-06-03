2955 E. Harwell Rd.

Amenities

Great Location- next to US 60 & Banner Gateway Hospital. This home offers a great open split floor plan home with ceramic tile in kitchen, entryway and laundry area. Eat-in-Kitchen features a gas stove! Large backyard has grass and a covered patio. Full Landscape service provided! This is a must-see!

Property Available 8/21/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1095

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 8/21/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

