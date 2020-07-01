2925 E Cathy Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Gilbert Home with custom finishes. - Come and see this large Gilbert gem. Priced at below market rent, this home is in the highly desirable Rancho Corona neighborhood. This home has brand new paint and custom marble and wood floors. The massive kitchen is adorned with brand new stainless-steel appliances, including a refrigerator, and features a large island and abundance of cabinets and granite countertops. The 4 bedrooms are impressively large and feature wood floors; the master has an en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a game room with large balcony. Downstairs has a room for everyoneboth formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with dining nook overlooking the family room, den and bathroom and laundry room. This home is located within minutes of Top Golf, San Tan Village, La Fitness, American Leadership Academy and Agritopia Farms with easy access to the 202 Freeway.Gardener included.



(RLNE4367481)