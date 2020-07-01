All apartments in Gilbert
2925 E Cathy Drive
2925 E Cathy Drive

2925 East Cathy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2925 East Cathy Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Rancho Corona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
Beautiful Gilbert Home with custom finishes. - Come and see this large Gilbert gem. Priced at below market rent, this home is in the highly desirable Rancho Corona neighborhood. This home has brand new paint and custom marble and wood floors. The massive kitchen is adorned with brand new stainless-steel appliances, including a refrigerator, and features a large island and abundance of cabinets and granite countertops. The 4 bedrooms are impressively large and feature wood floors; the master has an en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a game room with large balcony. Downstairs has a room for everyoneboth formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with dining nook overlooking the family room, den and bathroom and laundry room. This home is located within minutes of Top Golf, San Tan Village, La Fitness, American Leadership Academy and Agritopia Farms with easy access to the 202 Freeway.Gardener included.

(RLNE4367481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 E Cathy Drive have any available units?
2925 E Cathy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 E Cathy Drive have?
Some of 2925 E Cathy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 E Cathy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2925 E Cathy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 E Cathy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2925 E Cathy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2925 E Cathy Drive offer parking?
No, 2925 E Cathy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2925 E Cathy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 E Cathy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 E Cathy Drive have a pool?
No, 2925 E Cathy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2925 E Cathy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2925 E Cathy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 E Cathy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 E Cathy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

