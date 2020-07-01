2917 E MEAD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic rental that is ready for immediate occupancy! Beautiful single level home with a 4 bedroom split floorplan on a large corner lot. Loaded with fantastic features including: Neutral color scheme, newer paint inside & out, tile in the entry/traffic/wet areas, ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings in the greatroom & master, and an open concept kitchen with island, ample cabinetry, and refrigerator. The master suite features plenty of natural light, a walk-in closet, dual sinks, & garden tub. Low maintenance landscape with an extended patio and covered ramada. Monthly landscape maintenance is included in the rent! Top ranked schools, walking distance to community parks, and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and medical.