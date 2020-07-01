All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:26 AM

2917 E MEAD Drive

2917 East Mead Court · No Longer Available
Location

2917 East Mead Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic rental that is ready for immediate occupancy! Beautiful single level home with a 4 bedroom split floorplan on a large corner lot. Loaded with fantastic features including: Neutral color scheme, newer paint inside & out, tile in the entry/traffic/wet areas, ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings in the greatroom & master, and an open concept kitchen with island, ample cabinetry, and refrigerator. The master suite features plenty of natural light, a walk-in closet, dual sinks, & garden tub. Low maintenance landscape with an extended patio and covered ramada. Monthly landscape maintenance is included in the rent! Top ranked schools, walking distance to community parks, and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and medical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 E MEAD Drive have any available units?
2917 E MEAD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 E MEAD Drive have?
Some of 2917 E MEAD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 E MEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 E MEAD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 E MEAD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2917 E MEAD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2917 E MEAD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2917 E MEAD Drive offers parking.
Does 2917 E MEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 E MEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 E MEAD Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 E MEAD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 E MEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 E MEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 E MEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 E MEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.

