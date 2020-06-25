Rent Calculator
2866 S BRETT Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM
1 of 20
2866 S BRETT Street
2866 South Brett Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2866 South Brett Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL FORMER MODEL WITH COMPLETE RENOVATION RECENTLY. NEW PAINTING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NEW CARPET, NEWCABINETS, NEWER APPLIANCES. GREAT COMMUNITY. MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2866 S BRETT Street have any available units?
2866 S BRETT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2866 S BRETT Street have?
Some of 2866 S BRETT Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2866 S BRETT Street currently offering any rent specials?
2866 S BRETT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2866 S BRETT Street pet-friendly?
No, 2866 S BRETT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 2866 S BRETT Street offer parking?
No, 2866 S BRETT Street does not offer parking.
Does 2866 S BRETT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2866 S BRETT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2866 S BRETT Street have a pool?
No, 2866 S BRETT Street does not have a pool.
Does 2866 S BRETT Street have accessible units?
No, 2866 S BRETT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2866 S BRETT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2866 S BRETT Street has units with dishwashers.
