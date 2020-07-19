All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:50 AM

2860 East Wyatt Way

2860 East Wyatt Way · No Longer Available
Location

2860 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
** Two Weeks Free with an August 1st Move In **Full solar air and heat equal big energy savings. Come see this beautiful energy efficient Gilbert home in Higley Manor. Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single story with over 2700 sq. ft. of living space. Open concept floorplan with large family room-kitchen-dining room, two-tone paint, real-wood flooring, granite & stainless kitchen. The large master suite boasts Berber carpet, a large walk-in shower along with double vanities and closets. The attached GUEST SUITE has is own sitting room and full bath. Grass backyard with covered patio. Landscaping included. 2 car garage. N/S exposure. Solar panels. Located just 1.5 miles off The SanTan 202, close to great dining, shopping, and schools. 2 year lease minimum required.

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 East Wyatt Way have any available units?
2860 East Wyatt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 East Wyatt Way have?
Some of 2860 East Wyatt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 East Wyatt Way currently offering any rent specials?
2860 East Wyatt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 East Wyatt Way pet-friendly?
No, 2860 East Wyatt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2860 East Wyatt Way offer parking?
Yes, 2860 East Wyatt Way offers parking.
Does 2860 East Wyatt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 East Wyatt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 East Wyatt Way have a pool?
No, 2860 East Wyatt Way does not have a pool.
Does 2860 East Wyatt Way have accessible units?
No, 2860 East Wyatt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 East Wyatt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 East Wyatt Way does not have units with dishwashers.
