2860 East Wyatt Way

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

** Two Weeks Free with an August 1st Move In **Full solar air and heat equal big energy savings. Come see this beautiful energy efficient Gilbert home in Higley Manor. Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single story with over 2700 sq. ft. of living space. Open concept floorplan with large family room-kitchen-dining room, two-tone paint, real-wood flooring, granite & stainless kitchen. The large master suite boasts Berber carpet, a large walk-in shower along with double vanities and closets. The attached GUEST SUITE has is own sitting room and full bath. Grass backyard with covered patio. Landscaping included. 2 car garage. N/S exposure. Solar panels. Located just 1.5 miles off The SanTan 202, close to great dining, shopping, and schools. 2 year lease minimum required.



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



