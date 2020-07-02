All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
284 E BRIDLE Way
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

284 E BRIDLE Way

284 East Bridle Way · No Longer Available
Location

284 East Bridle Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gilbert Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MAXIMUM 6 MONTH RENTAL. Beautiful semi-custom home in Gilbert Commons on quiet, interior lot walking distance to common areas & parks. Home features a dramatic tiled entry with spiral staircase, 4'' wood blinds, formal dining room w/real wood floors, formal living room & large loft. One bedroom downstairs currently set up as an office but can be used as bedroom. Kitchen includes granite counters, maple cabinets and large kitchen island. Master features separate tub & shower & double sinks. New exterior paint. Interior painted & carpet replaced 2 years ago. Large back yard with gated pool, grassy area, entertainment area with hard-scape benches & fireplace. Gilbert living at its finest. Gilbert Schools, close to 202 Freeway, Chandler/Gilbert Community College and Gilbert Towne Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 E BRIDLE Way have any available units?
284 E BRIDLE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 E BRIDLE Way have?
Some of 284 E BRIDLE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 E BRIDLE Way currently offering any rent specials?
284 E BRIDLE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 E BRIDLE Way pet-friendly?
No, 284 E BRIDLE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 284 E BRIDLE Way offer parking?
Yes, 284 E BRIDLE Way offers parking.
Does 284 E BRIDLE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 E BRIDLE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 E BRIDLE Way have a pool?
Yes, 284 E BRIDLE Way has a pool.
Does 284 E BRIDLE Way have accessible units?
No, 284 E BRIDLE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 284 E BRIDLE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 E BRIDLE Way has units with dishwashers.
