284 E BRIDLE Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

MAXIMUM 6 MONTH RENTAL. Beautiful semi-custom home in Gilbert Commons on quiet, interior lot walking distance to common areas & parks. Home features a dramatic tiled entry with spiral staircase, 4'' wood blinds, formal dining room w/real wood floors, formal living room & large loft. One bedroom downstairs currently set up as an office but can be used as bedroom. Kitchen includes granite counters, maple cabinets and large kitchen island. Master features separate tub & shower & double sinks. New exterior paint. Interior painted & carpet replaced 2 years ago. Large back yard with gated pool, grassy area, entertainment area with hard-scape benches & fireplace. Gilbert living at its finest. Gilbert Schools, close to 202 Freeway, Chandler/Gilbert Community College and Gilbert Towne Square.