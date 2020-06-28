278 E JASPER Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This excellent 2-story home is located near Downtown Gilbert on a cul-de-sac lot right across from a large greenbelt. Spacious, flexible floor plan. Split guest bedroom with full private bathroom located just off the front door. Stunning polished concrete floors on the bottom floor and wood laminate, plush carpet and tile on the 2nd floor. Plantation shutters throughout. Absolutely gorgeous island kitchen with granite counters, beautiful dark gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash and a huge walk-in pantry/laundry room with front loading washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find a master suite with a walk-in closet, double sinks and a separate shower and soaking tub. Oversized fourth bedroom upstairs can be used a a second living room!