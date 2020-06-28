All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
278 E JASPER Court
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:26 PM

278 E JASPER Court

278 East Jasper Court · No Longer Available
Location

278 East Jasper Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This excellent 2-story home is located near Downtown Gilbert on a cul-de-sac lot right across from a large greenbelt. Spacious, flexible floor plan. Split guest bedroom with full private bathroom located just off the front door. Stunning polished concrete floors on the bottom floor and wood laminate, plush carpet and tile on the 2nd floor. Plantation shutters throughout. Absolutely gorgeous island kitchen with granite counters, beautiful dark gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash and a huge walk-in pantry/laundry room with front loading washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find a master suite with a walk-in closet, double sinks and a separate shower and soaking tub. Oversized fourth bedroom upstairs can be used a a second living room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 E JASPER Court have any available units?
278 E JASPER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 278 E JASPER Court have?
Some of 278 E JASPER Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 E JASPER Court currently offering any rent specials?
278 E JASPER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 E JASPER Court pet-friendly?
No, 278 E JASPER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 278 E JASPER Court offer parking?
Yes, 278 E JASPER Court offers parking.
Does 278 E JASPER Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 278 E JASPER Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 E JASPER Court have a pool?
Yes, 278 E JASPER Court has a pool.
Does 278 E JASPER Court have accessible units?
No, 278 E JASPER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 278 E JASPER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 E JASPER Court has units with dishwashers.
