2748 S CAVALIER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful, move-in ready townhome is looking for its first tenant. It boasts smart home technology throughout, and is laid out with an open concept 1st floor, with a modern eat-in kitchen that includes quartz counter tops, black stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs is a split layout with 2 bedrooms and a den, full bath and spacious Master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors on your private patio that is accessible from the living room. Home comes with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and Washer & Dryer.