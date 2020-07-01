All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2748 S CAVALIER Drive

2748 South Cavalier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2748 South Cavalier Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful, move-in ready townhome is looking for its first tenant. It boasts smart home technology throughout, and is laid out with an open concept 1st floor, with a modern eat-in kitchen that includes quartz counter tops, black stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs is a split layout with 2 bedrooms and a den, full bath and spacious Master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors on your private patio that is accessible from the living room. Home comes with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and Washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 S CAVALIER Drive have any available units?
2748 S CAVALIER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2748 S CAVALIER Drive have?
Some of 2748 S CAVALIER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 S CAVALIER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2748 S CAVALIER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 S CAVALIER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2748 S CAVALIER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2748 S CAVALIER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2748 S CAVALIER Drive offers parking.
Does 2748 S CAVALIER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2748 S CAVALIER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 S CAVALIER Drive have a pool?
No, 2748 S CAVALIER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2748 S CAVALIER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2748 S CAVALIER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 S CAVALIER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2748 S CAVALIER Drive has units with dishwashers.
