Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

2745 S CATHERINE Drive

2745 South Catherine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2745 South Catherine Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Brand Spanking New Townhome in popular Val Vista Classics at San Tan Village. This home features a gourmet kitchen, huge living/dining area with big bright beautiful windows overlooking the pool and lake! The kitchen is easy to entertain in with a large island and living area right off the kitchen. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs featuring a large master with en suite, custom shower, and huge walk in closet. All fixtures and flooring have been upgraded. Come and see this gem before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 S CATHERINE Drive have any available units?
2745 S CATHERINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 S CATHERINE Drive have?
Some of 2745 S CATHERINE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 S CATHERINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2745 S CATHERINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 S CATHERINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2745 S CATHERINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2745 S CATHERINE Drive offer parking?
No, 2745 S CATHERINE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2745 S CATHERINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 S CATHERINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 S CATHERINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2745 S CATHERINE Drive has a pool.
Does 2745 S CATHERINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2745 S CATHERINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 S CATHERINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 S CATHERINE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
