2745 S CATHERINE Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Brand Spanking New Townhome in popular Val Vista Classics at San Tan Village. This home features a gourmet kitchen, huge living/dining area with big bright beautiful windows overlooking the pool and lake! The kitchen is easy to entertain in with a large island and living area right off the kitchen. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs featuring a large master with en suite, custom shower, and huge walk in closet. All fixtures and flooring have been upgraded. Come and see this gem before it's too late!