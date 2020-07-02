All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2743 S BALSAM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2743 S BALSAM Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

2743 S BALSAM Drive

2743 South Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2743 South Balsam Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
NEW BUILD!!! Location! Location! Location! Welcome home to the stunning lake views of the Lakes of Annecy in Gilbert. Overlooking private lake, one minute walk to pool. Enjoy direct access to resort living with amenities such as a Bahama Style Pool with Hot Tub, Grills, Palm Trees, Walking & Jogging Trails, Tree Lined Streets and Gated Community. Live in an Oasis of Luxury & Relax while enjoying direct Lake views of ducks, birds & fountains. Pet Friendly. Be the first person to live in this luxury townhome! Home is brand new. Custom Built, Energy Efficient, Smart Technology New Townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 S BALSAM Drive have any available units?
2743 S BALSAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2743 S BALSAM Drive have?
Some of 2743 S BALSAM Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 S BALSAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2743 S BALSAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 S BALSAM Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2743 S BALSAM Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2743 S BALSAM Drive offer parking?
No, 2743 S BALSAM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2743 S BALSAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 S BALSAM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 S BALSAM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2743 S BALSAM Drive has a pool.
Does 2743 S BALSAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 2743 S BALSAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 S BALSAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2743 S BALSAM Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College