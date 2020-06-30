All apartments in Gilbert
2681 E Bart St.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2681 E Bart St.

2681 East Bart Street · No Longer Available
Location

2681 East Bart Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Gilbert two-story cul-de-sac lot home. 3 Bedroom with all appliances - This home in the Lyons Gate Community has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. As you walk up the paver sidewalk you enter the front covered porch of the home. Inside you'll find brand new painted accent walls, tile and freshly cleaned carpet. Master has 2 closets. Laundry and all bedrooms are upstairs. All appliances convey including the fridge, washer and dryer.. The backyard has a pergola, large extended paved patio area and a garden area. There are 3 community pools, children's playgrounds, clubhouse, and many walking trails. Close to the 202, San Tan Mall, and many restaurants.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, CALL TEXT JENNIFER -AGENT WITH LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

(RLNE5588106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 E Bart St. have any available units?
2681 E Bart St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2681 E Bart St. have?
Some of 2681 E Bart St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2681 E Bart St. currently offering any rent specials?
2681 E Bart St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 E Bart St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2681 E Bart St. is pet friendly.
Does 2681 E Bart St. offer parking?
No, 2681 E Bart St. does not offer parking.
Does 2681 E Bart St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2681 E Bart St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 E Bart St. have a pool?
Yes, 2681 E Bart St. has a pool.
Does 2681 E Bart St. have accessible units?
No, 2681 E Bart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 E Bart St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2681 E Bart St. does not have units with dishwashers.

