2681 E Bart St.

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool hot tub

Gilbert two-story cul-de-sac lot home. 3 Bedroom with all appliances - This home in the Lyons Gate Community has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. As you walk up the paver sidewalk you enter the front covered porch of the home. Inside you'll find brand new painted accent walls, tile and freshly cleaned carpet. Master has 2 closets. Laundry and all bedrooms are upstairs. All appliances convey including the fridge, washer and dryer.. The backyard has a pergola, large extended paved patio area and a garden area. There are 3 community pools, children's playgrounds, clubhouse, and many walking trails. Close to the 202, San Tan Mall, and many restaurants.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, CALL TEXT JENNIFER -AGENT WITH LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



