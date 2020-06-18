All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2612 E. Megan St

2612 East Megan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2612 East Megan Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
coffee bar
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Lyons Gate 3/ 2.5 home sits on a premium lot with so much to offer. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com Sorry NO PETS! - Subdivision: LYONS GATE

Welcome home! This Lyons Gate home sits on a premium lot with so much to offer. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. The master suite is spacious and has 2 closets The paved back patio and ambient lighting is very inviting in the evenings. NEW AC unit in June 2018 and NEW Hot Water Heater in 2017! The community pool, playgrounds, walking paths and basketball court are just the tip of the iceberg. This home is located just minutes from the San Tan Loop 202, San Tan Mall, Cosmos dog park, Top Golf, Main Event, Joe's Farm Grill, The Coffee Shop, and so much more! Park your car and forget it! Sorry NO PETS!

Cross Streets: Ray and Higley Directions: Go West on Higley, Left on S. Penrose, Right on E Megan Street. Home is on your Right.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4570988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 E. Megan St have any available units?
2612 E. Megan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 E. Megan St have?
Some of 2612 E. Megan St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 E. Megan St currently offering any rent specials?
2612 E. Megan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 E. Megan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 E. Megan St is pet friendly.
Does 2612 E. Megan St offer parking?
No, 2612 E. Megan St does not offer parking.
Does 2612 E. Megan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 E. Megan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 E. Megan St have a pool?
Yes, 2612 E. Megan St has a pool.
Does 2612 E. Megan St have accessible units?
No, 2612 E. Megan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 E. Megan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 E. Megan St does not have units with dishwashers.
