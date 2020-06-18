2612 E. Megan St

Amenities

Lyons Gate 3/ 2.5 home sits on a premium lot with so much to offer. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com Sorry NO PETS! - Subdivision: LYONS GATE



Welcome home! This Lyons Gate home sits on a premium lot with so much to offer. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. The master suite is spacious and has 2 closets The paved back patio and ambient lighting is very inviting in the evenings. NEW AC unit in June 2018 and NEW Hot Water Heater in 2017! The community pool, playgrounds, walking paths and basketball court are just the tip of the iceberg. This home is located just minutes from the San Tan Loop 202, San Tan Mall, Cosmos dog park, Top Golf, Main Event, Joe's Farm Grill, The Coffee Shop, and so much more! Park your car and forget it! Sorry NO PETS!



Cross Streets: Ray and Higley Directions: Go West on Higley, Left on S. Penrose, Right on E Megan Street. Home is on your Right.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



