Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

2609 E Stottler Dr

2609 E Stottler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2609 E Stottler Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Greenfield Lakes

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a gorgeous home in the highly desirable Greenfield Lakes subdivision available AUGUST 1ST. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, carpet/tile/synthetic wood, private FENCED diving pool (pool maintenance included) and a 3 car garage! The interior of the home is being fully repainted and it has newer carpet. There is 1 bedroom and 3/4 bathroom downstairs and the other 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. The kitchen overlooks the spacious sunken living room. No pets. There is a neighborhood park just a few houses down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 E Stottler Dr have any available units?
2609 E Stottler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 E Stottler Dr have?
Some of 2609 E Stottler Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 E Stottler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2609 E Stottler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 E Stottler Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2609 E Stottler Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2609 E Stottler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2609 E Stottler Dr offers parking.
Does 2609 E Stottler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 E Stottler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 E Stottler Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2609 E Stottler Dr has a pool.
Does 2609 E Stottler Dr have accessible units?
No, 2609 E Stottler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 E Stottler Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 E Stottler Dr has units with dishwashers.
