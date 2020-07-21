2609 E Stottler Dr

Amenities

This is a gorgeous home in the highly desirable Greenfield Lakes subdivision available AUGUST 1ST. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, carpet/tile/synthetic wood, private FENCED diving pool (pool maintenance included) and a 3 car garage! The interior of the home is being fully repainted and it has newer carpet. There is 1 bedroom and 3/4 bathroom downstairs and the other 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. The kitchen overlooks the spacious sunken living room. No pets. There is a neighborhood park just a few houses down the street.