All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2583 S PENROSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2583 S PENROSE Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

2583 S PENROSE Drive

2583 South Penrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Vincenz
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2583 South Penrose Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vincenz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Move in ready - Charming Gilbert home conveniently located in the community of Vincenz, right near San Tan Village. *Community pool & spa!* 2 car garage. Not your typical rental home. HUGE master bedroom suite. Two more bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Den (with double doors) or 4th bedroom downstairs (no closet). Kitchen features stainless & dark cabinets. Lots of counter space. R/O system & walk in pantry. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Water softener. Ceiling fans t/o. Fresh interior paint. Low maintenance back yard (pavers!!) & HOA maintains the front. Community pool & spa, parks & greenbelts throughout. Great location - easy access to freeway, shopping, theaters & Higley schools. Non-smoking property. 1.5% rent tax added to rent. All occupants 18+ must apply & pay fee of $50/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2583 S PENROSE Drive have any available units?
2583 S PENROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2583 S PENROSE Drive have?
Some of 2583 S PENROSE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2583 S PENROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2583 S PENROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2583 S PENROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2583 S PENROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2583 S PENROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2583 S PENROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 2583 S PENROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2583 S PENROSE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2583 S PENROSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2583 S PENROSE Drive has a pool.
Does 2583 S PENROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2583 S PENROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2583 S PENROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2583 S PENROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College