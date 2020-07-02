2583 S PENROSE Drive

Amenities

Move in ready - Charming Gilbert home conveniently located in the community of Vincenz, right near San Tan Village. *Community pool & spa!* 2 car garage. Not your typical rental home. HUGE master bedroom suite. Two more bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Den (with double doors) or 4th bedroom downstairs (no closet). Kitchen features stainless & dark cabinets. Lots of counter space. R/O system & walk in pantry. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Water softener. Ceiling fans t/o. Fresh interior paint. Low maintenance back yard (pavers!!) & HOA maintains the front. Community pool & spa, parks & greenbelts throughout. Great location - easy access to freeway, shopping, theaters & Higley schools. Non-smoking property. 1.5% rent tax added to rent. All occupants 18+ must apply & pay fee of $50/adult.