2560 E CAROB Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

**AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - OCT 31, 2020**SPACIOUS, LUXURIOUS, STUNNING, fully furnished home in a quiet, highly desirable, family oriented neighborhood in Southeast Gilbert. Perfect for a relaxing vacation, a corporate relocation, or for a family just in between residences for a few months. RESORT STYLE backyard with expansive deck, covered patio, built in BBQ, HUGE GRASSY SIDE YARD, refreshing POOL and HOT TUB. PRIVATE OFFICE, full bathroom and THEATER ROOM downstairs. Large loft, 5 additional bedrooms, and 3 additional bathrooms upstairs. Beautifully decorated and fully stocked with linens, a fully kitchen, even a wine refrigerator! Call for more information and to arrange a showing today!