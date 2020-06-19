All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2560 E CAROB Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2560 E CAROB Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:06 AM

2560 E CAROB Drive

2560 East Carob Drive · (480) 236-7195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2560 East Carob Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
**AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - OCT 31, 2020**SPACIOUS, LUXURIOUS, STUNNING, fully furnished home in a quiet, highly desirable, family oriented neighborhood in Southeast Gilbert. Perfect for a relaxing vacation, a corporate relocation, or for a family just in between residences for a few months. RESORT STYLE backyard with expansive deck, covered patio, built in BBQ, HUGE GRASSY SIDE YARD, refreshing POOL and HOT TUB. PRIVATE OFFICE, full bathroom and THEATER ROOM downstairs. Large loft, 5 additional bedrooms, and 3 additional bathrooms upstairs. Beautifully decorated and fully stocked with linens, a fully kitchen, even a wine refrigerator! Call for more information and to arrange a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 E CAROB Drive have any available units?
2560 E CAROB Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 E CAROB Drive have?
Some of 2560 E CAROB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 E CAROB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2560 E CAROB Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 E CAROB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2560 E CAROB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2560 E CAROB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2560 E CAROB Drive does offer parking.
Does 2560 E CAROB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 E CAROB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 E CAROB Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2560 E CAROB Drive has a pool.
Does 2560 E CAROB Drive have accessible units?
No, 2560 E CAROB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 E CAROB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 E CAROB Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2560 E CAROB Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity