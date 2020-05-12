2526 E MEGAN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath/1748 sq ft home in the popular community of Lyons Gate in Gilbert. The home features beautiful wood flooring throughout the downstairs with neutral carpeting upstairs. There is a nice sized great room and dining area. The kitchen is sure to please any chef with its plethora of cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops, pantry and breakfast bar. There is also a convenient powder room downstairs. The upstairs master suite features a walk-in closet, double sinks, and private toilet room. There are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath upstairs as well as a convenient upstairs laundry room. The newer AC and water heater ensure comfort. No need to worry about landscape maintenance as the front is maintained by the HOA and the back yard features a putting green with artificial turf. There is a 2-car garage and the home has North/South exposure and is located next to the green belt. The community offers large community pools basketball and play areas. Conveniently located close to Top Golf, Joe's Farm Grill, San Tan Village Mall and with easy access to the 202 freeway.