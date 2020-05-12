All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2526 E MEGAN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2526 E MEGAN Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2526 E MEGAN Street

2526 East Megan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2526 East Megan Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath/1748 sq ft home in the popular community of Lyons Gate in Gilbert. The home features beautiful wood flooring throughout the downstairs with neutral carpeting upstairs. There is a nice sized great room and dining area. The kitchen is sure to please any chef with its plethora of cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops, pantry and breakfast bar. There is also a convenient powder room downstairs. The upstairs master suite features a walk-in closet, double sinks, and private toilet room. There are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath upstairs as well as a convenient upstairs laundry room. The newer AC and water heater ensure comfort. No need to worry about landscape maintenance as the front is maintained by the HOA and the back yard features a putting green with artificial turf. There is a 2-car garage and the home has North/South exposure and is located next to the green belt. The community offers large community pools basketball and play areas. Conveniently located close to Top Golf, Joe's Farm Grill, San Tan Village Mall and with easy access to the 202 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 E MEGAN Street have any available units?
2526 E MEGAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 E MEGAN Street have?
Some of 2526 E MEGAN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 E MEGAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
2526 E MEGAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 E MEGAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 2526 E MEGAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2526 E MEGAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 2526 E MEGAN Street offers parking.
Does 2526 E MEGAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 E MEGAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 E MEGAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 2526 E MEGAN Street has a pool.
Does 2526 E MEGAN Street have accessible units?
No, 2526 E MEGAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 E MEGAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 E MEGAN Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College