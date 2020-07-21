25 N CHOLLA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful home located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Bright living room with laminate hardwood floors. Kitchen with countertops by Wilsonart. Newer Kitchen sink and faucet. Newer appliances. Bright breakfast area overlooks the large backyard. Ceiling fans in every room. New bathroom faucets and updated light fixtures. Master bath with dual sinks. Spacious 2 car garage. Good size grassy backyard with a mature pineapple palm tree. A great place to call home! Awesome neighborhood! A must see!