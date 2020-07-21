All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 25 N CHOLLA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
25 N CHOLLA Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

25 N CHOLLA Street

25 North Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Heritage District
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25 North Cholla Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful home located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Bright living room with laminate hardwood floors. Kitchen with countertops by Wilsonart. Newer Kitchen sink and faucet. Newer appliances. Bright breakfast area overlooks the large backyard. Ceiling fans in every room. New bathroom faucets and updated light fixtures. Master bath with dual sinks. Spacious 2 car garage. Good size grassy backyard with a mature pineapple palm tree. A great place to call home! Awesome neighborhood! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 N CHOLLA Street have any available units?
25 N CHOLLA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 N CHOLLA Street have?
Some of 25 N CHOLLA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 N CHOLLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 N CHOLLA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 N CHOLLA Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 N CHOLLA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 25 N CHOLLA Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 N CHOLLA Street offers parking.
Does 25 N CHOLLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 N CHOLLA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 N CHOLLA Street have a pool?
No, 25 N CHOLLA Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 N CHOLLA Street have accessible units?
No, 25 N CHOLLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 N CHOLLA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 N CHOLLA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College