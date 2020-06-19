All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
2485 S Marble Street
2485 S Marble Street

2485 South Marble Street · No Longer Available
Location

2485 South Marble Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Apply Here: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=2485marble&unit=153251 resident initiates the Application and every resident 18 years and older should be listed as co-applicant NOT co-signer. $50 per applicant Once submitted please forward two most recent pay stubs and a photo copy of ID

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 S Marble Street have any available units?
2485 S Marble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2485 S Marble Street have?
Some of 2485 S Marble Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2485 S Marble Street currently offering any rent specials?
2485 S Marble Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 S Marble Street pet-friendly?
No, 2485 S Marble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2485 S Marble Street offer parking?
Yes, 2485 S Marble Street does offer parking.
Does 2485 S Marble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2485 S Marble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 S Marble Street have a pool?
No, 2485 S Marble Street does not have a pool.
Does 2485 S Marble Street have accessible units?
No, 2485 S Marble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 S Marble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2485 S Marble Street has units with dishwashers.
