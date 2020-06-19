2485 S Marble Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Apply Here: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=2485marble&unit=153251 resident initiates the Application and every resident 18 years and older should be listed as co-applicant NOT co-signer. $50 per applicant Once submitted please forward two most recent pay stubs and a photo copy of ID